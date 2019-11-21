Vienna Expects Lucrative Ball Season 2020 with 151 Million Euro Turnover. More than 450 balls - from very large to very small - take place every year in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Heisenberg Media [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

The record hunt continues in tailcoats and ball gowns, because the enthusiasm for ball visits in Vienna continues unabated.

This year's ball season is eight days shorter than last year, but no less opulent.

"We are expecting around 520,000 ball guests this year, 5,000 more than last year! A nice proof for the continuing popularity of the 'fifth season'" says Markus Grießler, head of the tourism and leisure division at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

"Also the total expenditure of the ball guests continues to rise this year, we are expecting 151 million euros." This represents an increase of four percent (2018/19: 145 million euros) over the previous year. This means that ball guests will spend an average of 290 euros this year, around 180 euros of which will be spent in advance or directly on the ball, i.e. on admission tickets, table reservations and catering on site.

Visitors to the ball don't just enjoy a nice evening right on the ball, they also incur considerable costs around the event.

"Approximately 55 euros before the ball is spent on hairdressing and cosmetics, a dinner or services such as taxi rides, which represents a significant increase of around 10 euros over the previous season. On average, visitors spend a further 55 euros on wardrobe, shoes, accessories and dance courses," confirms Maria Smodics-Neumann, Viennese special-interest representative for trade and crafts and Member of the National Council.

The event phenomenon "Ball" has a large regular clientele, but the proportion of younger visitors has been rising constantly for years. And this also brings new challenges for the event organisers: in addition to the traditional ambience and classic flair of time-honoured rooms such as the Hofburg or the Town Hall, the organisers are keeping up with the times and are increasingly relying on light projections or video walls, for example, to skilfully stage midnight interludes.

The most popular balls 19/20 according to the interviewees:

Zuckerbäckerball (16 January 2020) Kaffeesiederball (14 February 2020) Blumenball (17 January 2020)

The traditional ball season 2019/2020 already started at the beginning of carnival on 11 November 2019, the first ball was the Rauchfangkehrerball on 15 November 2019 and ends on carnival Tuesday, 25 February 2020 with the Elmayer Kränzchen.

Fashion trends 2019/2020: red dresses, metallic fabrics and super-elegant updo hairstyles

"At night all cats are grey" is definitely not true for this year's ball fashions.

The colours of the 2019/20 ball season embody an emerging self-confidence, the Viennese fashion designers are sure of that.

The robes of the Fashion Vienna special exhibition "Bonnard Art Collection" offer a small insight. The spectrum of trend colours ranges from soft crème and green to blue tones from light to night blue. Bright red tones of orange, raspberry, fuchsia and pink complete the palette. In addition to colour, the focus is on individually styled looks. As style elements, ruffles, meshes, flounces and feathers will be presented in an interesting way in this ball season. Asymmetry and drapery caress the silhouette of the wearer and lend her grace and elegance. The fabric suggestions range from semi-transparent materials, prints and appliqués to metallic shimmering fabrics and velvet fabrics.

The hairstyle is also a central point of every ballstyling. Superelegant updos are now in high season again. Classic and refined with decorative pearls or feather elements, but also femininely playful with braiding elements, the hairstyling de luxe gives the ultimate glamour look, whether for New Year's Eve, party or ball.

The crowning glory is to select the right jewellery for the visitors. Here there is a trend in handmade and individually produced jewellery, with older pieces of gold, silver and platinum jewellery increasingly becoming new jewels.