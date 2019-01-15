WU Ball 2019 at the Vienna Imperial Palace

WU Vienna University of Economics and Business Ball 2019 / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The WU - University of Economics and Business Administration and the student body (ÖH WU) have again invited to the social event highlight at the Vienna Hofburg.

In addition to the spacious and magnificent rooms of the former imperial palace, which provide the event with a particularly unforgettable and festive setting, the ball was distinguished above all by its interestingly mixed audience.

Among the 3600 guests were not only students but also international celebrities from business, politics and research, who came to spend a lively and enchanting evening with the up-and-coming young academics (Students, WU Alumni Club, WU Executive Academy, etc.).

The "WU Ball" serves as a platform that strengthens and enlivens the community of existing and future business academics. Also this year the ball guests had the opportunity to meet a multitude of economic experts, industrialists and politicians.

As every year, the WU Ball 2019 was organised by the Hochschülerinnen- und Hochschülerschaft an der Wirtschaftuniversität Wien (ÖH WU).

The net proceeds go to the social fund of the ÖH WU and thus benefit socially needy students.

The reception of the guests of honour in the "Forum" of the Hofburg was followed at 9 p.m. by the ceremonial entry of the honorary committee and the guests of honour under the musical accompaniment of the C.M.Ziehrer Court Ball Orchestra conducted by Prof. Hans Schadenbauer. The dancing opening of the ball was performed by the young ladies and gentlemen committee with a choreography of the dance school Svabek. The traditional greeting of the ball guests was followed by the call "Alles Walzer".

As always, the audience quadrilles in the ballroom as well as in the ceremonial hall were an indispensable highlight of the programme. Finally, after eight enjoyable hours, the C.M. Ziehrer Hofballorchester concluded the WU Ball 2019 with the traditional closing waltz "Brüderlein fein" at 5am.