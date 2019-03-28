Vienna's Diversity Ball 2019: "Masquerade"

The ball 2019 will be held under the motto "Masquerade". / Picture: © equalizent Schulungs- und Beratungs GmbH / Diversity Ball / Diversity Ball / Christine Miess

On 4 May 2019 the Kursalon Vienna will be transformed into a fairytale place of lived diversity, where the meeting of classical Viennese ball tradition and modern party culture will become a roaring celebration of lived joie de vivre.

The ball 2009 will be held under the motto "Maskerade".

The organisers invite the guests to come with their most beautiful masks and then at midnight to show who is behind the mask: extraordinary and diverse.

"Be a king or a queen, a prince or a princess, or a joker! Be yourself!

Let yourself be inspired by a brilliant opening show and enjoy the magic of dancing together in the ballroom, chilling in the Johnnie Walker Jazzroom, having cocktails on the Queen's Balcony, partying in our disco, the Joker's Powerhouse, or relaxing on the King's Terrace.

It is the one night in the year when modern party culture meets classical ball.

On this night, humanity in all its many facets comes together in a celebration with its shrill party guests, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, origin or religion.



Musically it is enchanted with electrifying swing, groovy disco, trashy 90s and ball classics. Every guest on the magenta carpet will be a star.



As far as styling is concerned, guests have all possibilities - from evening gowns to body painting, from 20s to 90s - the weirdest outfits and ball dresses are welcome at this ball. No matter from which epoch and which style.



Exclusion has no chance in this party night, the focus is on an attitude to life of solidarity.

Anything is allowed and everyone is welcome, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, origin or religion.

About the Diversity Ball



The Diversity Ball takes place annually in Vienna and is the only one of its kind worldwide.

The aim is to create a cosmopolitan culture of diversity in which we let each other be the way we are.



In a glittering ball night the organizing team would like to set an example for the diversity of our community, for tolerance, accessibility and mutual respect.



The Diversity Ball - the most colourful and barrier-free ball night of the year - is a visible sign of diversity in action.

It does not count sex, age, religion or origin. Not the disability we have and not who we love.

The Diversity Ball makes it clear: Even though we are all different and unique, there are many things that connect us.



Location:

Kursalon Vienna

Johannes lane 33

1010 Vienna



Date:

Sat. 4th May 2019, 8 p.m.



Tickets & Info:

www.diversityball.at