Diversity Ball 2018 at the Kursalon Vienna: „Your Time Is Now“

Look at this girl: "Your time is Now" / Picture: © equalizent Schulungs- und Beratungs GmbH / Diversity Ball / Diversity Ball / Christine Miess

It is the one night in the year when modern party culture meets classical ball. On this night, humanity in all its many facets comes together in a celebration with its shrill party guests, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, origin or religion.



The team of the Diversity Ball will turn the entire Kursalon into a time machine on the ball evening, which will lead us through the past to the present.



Musically it is enchanted with electrifying swing, groovy disco, trashy 90s and ball classics. Every guest on the magenta carpet will be a star.



As far as styling is concerned, guests have all possibilities - from evening gowns to body painting, from 20s to 90s - the weirdest outfits and ball dresses are welcome at this ball. No matter from which epoch and which style.



Exclusion has no chance in this party night, the focus is on an attitude to life of solidarity. Anything is allowed and everyone is welcome, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, origin or religion.



About the Diversity Ball



The Diversity Ball takes place annually in Vienna and is the only one of its kind worldwide. The aim is to create a cosmopolitan culture of diversity in which we let each other be the way we are.



In a glittering ball night the organizing team would like to set an example for the diversity of our community, for tolerance, accessibility and mutual respect.



The Diversity Ball - the most colourful and barrier-free ball night of the year - is a visible sign of diversity in action. It does not count sex, age, religion or origin. Not the disability we have and not who we love. The Diversity Ball makes it clear: Even though we are all different and unique, there are many things that connect us.



Location:

Kursalon Vienna

Johannes lane 33

1010 Vienna



Date:

Sat. 05 May 2018, 8 p.m.



Tickets & Info:

www.diversityball.at