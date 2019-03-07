Sponsored
Una Notte Italiana at the Concordia Ball 2019
Published: Yesterday; 11:27 · (Vindobona)
The Concordia Ball, the most important ball held annually at Vienna City Hall, will take place on Friday, 14 June 2019 under the motto "Una Notte Italiana". If you have always dreamed of elegantly waltzing through a festively decorated ballroom, look no further! Grab your dancing shoes, dress in your best gown and enjoy a stunning experience in the home town of the Waltz!
The Concordia Ball is an annual ball organized by the Concordia Press Club.
It is one of the oldest and most upscale Viennese dance events.
The Concordia Association of Journalists and Writers, founded in 1859, first held its own ball in…
