Una Notte Italiana at the Concordia Ball 2019

The 2019 Concordia Ball on June 14th celebrates Italy's cultural diversity and richness under the motto "Una Notte Italiana". / Picture: © Presseclub Concordia

The Concordia Ball is an annual ball organized by the Concordia Press Club.

The 2019 Concordia Ball on June 14th celebrates Italy's cultural diversity and richness under the motto 'Una Notte Italiana'.

It is one of the oldest and most upscale Viennese dance events.

The Concordia Association of Journalists and Writers, founded in 1859, first held its own ball in…