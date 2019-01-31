Sponsored
Vienna Opera Ball - Provide your Kids with the Chance to Debut at the Ball
Published: Yesterday; 19:17 · (Vindobona)
The Ball of Balls in the magnificent building of the Vienna State Opera is regarded as the meeting place of international celebrities in Vienna and is a social event of the first order. Offer your children aged 17 to 24 the opportunity to open the Opera Ball together with 150 couples. We show you how to do it.
At the upcoming Vienna Opera Ball on 28 February 2019, a very special tiara designed by fashion icon Donatella Versace will adorn the heads of the debutantes. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Year after year, the defilé of the Young Ladies' and Young Men's Committee is one of the highlights of the Vienna Opera Ball and, at the same time, the opening of a glittering ball night.
Around 150 dancing couples aged between 17 and 24 years feverishly await this moment for months on end: once in a lifetime, they solemnly move into the most beautiful ballroom in the world in…
