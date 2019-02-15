"Alles Oper!" at the Vienna Opera Ball 2019

The artistic opening programme put together by State Opera Director Dominique Meyer, will be filled with top-class musicians. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / infraredhorsebite [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

When all the opera and ballet decorations are removed from the stage following the Swan Lake Ballet Performance on 25 February, the rows of seats in the parquet are cleared and the auditorium and stage are converted into a large ballroom, the Vienna State Opera will become the venue for Austria's most renowned ball event: the Vienna Opera Ball.

The evening, often referred to as the "highlight of the ball season", will take place this year on Thursday, 28 February 2019 for the 63rd time after the Second World War, for the third time under the organisational direction of Maria Großbauer.

The artistic opening The artistic opening programme (22.00 to approx. 23.00 p.m.), put together by State Opera Director Dominique Meyer, will be filled with top-class musicians.

It sings - for the third time at the Vienna Opera Ball - star soprano KS Anna Netrebko and - for the first time at the Opera Ball Opening - Yusif Eyvazov ("Il bacio" by Luigi Arditi respectively "Nessun dorma" from Turandot by Giacomo Puccini as well as together "O soave fanciulla" from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini); the Vienna State Opera Orchestra will perform under the baton of Marco Armiliato (finale of the overture to Guillaume Tell by Gioachino Rossini as well as vocal and ballet interludes); the stage orchestra of the Vienna State Opera under Witolf Werner (Fanfare) and the Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra under Andreas Spörri (hymns, committee performances); the Vienna State Ballet - led by the first solo dancers Olga Esina, Nikisha Fogo, Maria Yakovleva, Denys Cherevychko, Davide Dato and solo dancer Jakob Feyferlik - and the Ballet Academy of the Vienna State Opera dance to Morgenblätter, Walzer, op, 279 by Johann Strauß (son) in a choreography by Florence Clerc specially created for the Opera Ball.

144 pairs of debutantes

A total of 144 pairs of debutants from 13 different countries form the Young Ladies and Young Lords Committee and move into the ballroom at the beginning of the opening ceremony.

For the first time, the Upper Austrian dance school Santner is responsible for the choreography of the opening couples.

The siblings Maria and Christoph Santner choreograph the opening dance of the committee to Emperor Franz Josef I. Rettungs-Jubel-Marsch, op. 126 by Johann Strauss (son).

The Viennese dance master and choreographer Dominik Truschner is responsible for the entry of the committee for the fan polonaise, op. 525 by Carl Michael Ziehrer and the opening waltz An der schönen blauen Donau, op. 314 by Johann Strauß (son).

The opening waltz traditionally ends with the sounds of the "Danube Waltz" and with a joint exclamation by all the State Opera artists: "Alles Walzer!" as an invitation to the ball guests to dance.

Donations to committees, ladies and gentlemen

The organizing team around Maria Großbauer has again this year put together a considerable ball donation package for committee and guests: For years the debutantes have received a high-quality diadem from Swarovski - this year the Swarovski Tiara designed by Versace incl. style guide; make-up products & look guide from Guerlain, and a special edition of the scented candle "Bergluft" from Looops.

The debutants will be equipped with silver cufflinks by jeweller Heldwein in a new design, a tuxedo handkerchief as well as a discount on tuxedo and tailcoat linen and a pair of black patent shoes at a special price (120,- Euro) by Ludwig Reiter. All debutants will also receive two Croma Pharma products, the Vienna Opera Ball Edition of handmade sugar from the Zuckerlwerkstatt and a discount on overnight stays at the Hotel Bristol.

The look of the debutantes 2019 is completed by a new updos, created by Steinmetz-Bundy Privatsalon to match the Swarovski Tiara 2019.

The women's donation 2019 includes a sparkling bottle topper by Swarovski - Atelier Swarovski Home by Aldo Bakker, a lanybook in exclusive Viennese opera ball design, a Viennese opera ball edition of handmade sugar from the Zuckerlwerkstatt as well as a gift box with a care serum and voucher from Yuvell by Croma.

The men's donation consists of a hand-stitched tuxedo handkerchief by Viennese shirt manufacturer Gino Venturini, the Opernball goulash spice by Sonnentor, a calfskin shoe spoon by Ludwig Reiter, the Falstaff special edition for the Vienna Opera Ball 2019 as well as the photo book entitled "Bel Canto", published and made available by Edition Lammerhuber, with the 150 most important singers from 150 years of the Opera House on the Ring.

In addition, Casinos Austria gives all opera ball guests a winning ticket, which can be exchanged for promotional chips at the Vienna Opera Ball Casino; fans designed by Arthur Arbesser and donated by Living Deluxe (as long as supplies last) are laid out in the house; Humanic provides opera ball ball ballerinas (as long as supplies last) and when leaving the house the morning after the opera ball, all guests (as long as supplies last) receive Jour doughnuts from Ströck and water from Vöslauer.

The Vienna Opera Ball for a good cause

Around the Opera Ball there are again several activities for a good cause. In 2019, the net proceeds of all initiatives will also go equally to two organisations: to the tomb of Caritas Vienna and to Superar:

Tenor and State Opera ensemble member KS Benedikt Kobel has designed a set of postcards with opera motifs as a charity donation for the Vienna Opera Ball, which will depict an opera alphabet over three years. The third and final set comprises the letters R to Z in 2019. Opera lovers and those who want to become opera lovers can guess which piece will be performed, the resolution is on the back. The operas X and Y can be guessed in an anniversary puzzle on the occasion of "150 Years Opera House on the Ring" and sent back to the Vienna State Opera on a specially designed card with a birthday wish - among all entries with the correct answer, an original drawing by KS Benedikt Kobel will be raffled off.

The benefit postcards will be available from 16 January 2019 in the Arcadia Opera Shop, at the Public Service in the Vienna State Opera and at the Information Desk in the Kassenhalle of the Bundestheater (Operngasse 2, 1010 Vienna) as well as at the Opera Ball dress rehearsal and at the Opera Ball Evening for a minimum donation of € 10,- (1 set of postcards), € 15,- (2 sets of postcards) and € 20,- (3 sets of postcards). The printing is kindly made possible and financed by Druckerei Walla.

All of the guests' voluntary donations in the Casino am Opernball will benefit Caritas's homeless aid - the amount donated will be doubled by Casinos Austria.

Tickets, dress code, admission

A ticket for the Vienna Opera Ball 2019 costs 315,- Euro, a box between 13.300,- and 23.600,- Euro; a table share for two persons from 210,- Euro; a table between 420,- and 1.260,- Euro. Standing room tickets for the dress rehearsal cost 25,- Euro, seat tickets between 35,- and 70,- Euro.

The admission for ball visitors - ladies in floor-length evening dress, gentlemen in black tail coats - begins at 20.40 o'clock, the ball night ends traditionally at 5.00 o'clock in the morning with "Brüderlein fein" in the 50 m long ballroom. A few hours later, a total of 7,000 children from all Austrian provinces will experience two performances of Die Zauberflöte for children.

Live broadcast on television

ORF will broadcast the Vienna Opera Ball live for around three hours on Thursday, 28 February 2019. The main evening in ORF 2 will be dedicated to the ball event with the documentary "See and be seen" from 8.15 p.m. onwards. This year's ORF presenters are again Alfons Haider, Mirjam Weichselbraun and Barbara Rett, while Karl Hohenlohe and Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz provide the humorous commentary.

Service offerings

For the third time, in addition to the detailed programme book, there is a compact version of the programme with overviews of rooms, music, cuisine and service at the Vienna Opera Ball. Called: "Libretto", small book.

Guerlain and the Steinmetz-Bundy Private Salon will once again set up a boudoir in the conductor's room (ground floor), where make-up artists and stylists will be available free of charge throughout the entire ball night.

During the whole ball night, expert dressmakers of the Vienna State Opera will be available in a ladies' dressing room (1st floor) for small and large emergencies. Shoemakers from ART for ART Theaterservice GmbH are also on hand in emergencies involving footwear.

Several photographers from Foto Fayer can be called upon by the ball guests for photo requests on the Feststiege, in the photo studio (in the women's dressing room) and in the photo studio (in the annex to the marble hall).

The opening will take place on screens from Samsung in the Café Oper Wien, the parquet bypasses to the right and left, the balcony to the right and left, the Gustav Mahler Hall, the annex of the Gustav Mahler Hall, the Marble Hall, the Annex of the Marble Hall, the Einsingraum, at the Würstelstand, in the Foyer (left), the Gerstner Foyer, the Schwindfoyer, the Crystalbar and the Loggia as well as on the gallery, the side stage and the back stage.

Since 2017, the Vienna Opera Ball has been completely smoke-free. Smoking areas are located on the left and right outside the Vienna State Opera under the arcades (heated, with bar service).