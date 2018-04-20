A Competitive Classical Summer Stage for the World's Capital of Opera
The Danube Arena, a huge summer stage for classical concerts, opera and operetta, is reportedly to be built on the banks of the Danube in the middle of Vienna. The aim is to compete with the big summer venues Bregenz, Mörbisch and Salzburg and to give tourists and locals the chance to enjoy classical music even in summer (during the summer breaks of the established venues).
According to the daily "Österreich", Europe's most attractive classical music location is to be built in Vienna.
The new mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, and the district head of Donausstadt, Ernst Nevrivy, are already working out concrete project plans.
It is to become a summer stage with 5,000 seats, which already exists in its basic architecture in the form of the existing arena in Kaisermühlenbucht (see photo). This is only a 10-minute walk from the underground U1 and offers a view of Prater, City and Kahlenberg.
According to the report, there is already an expert opinion on noise protection for residents.
Besides tourists, locals who stay in Vienna in the summer and for whom the renowned venues are closed during the holiday season are to be addressed.