Leonard Bernstein, who was introduced to music in the synagogue of his childhood in Boston, studied at Harvard, and was based in New York, had a lifelong relationship with Vienna.

From 1966 until his death in 1990 he returned on several occasions to work above all with the Vienna Philharmonic (Wiener Philharmoniker).

In 1966 he made his debut at the Vienna State Opera with "Falstaff".

In the following years he conducted performances of "Der Rosenkavalier" and "Fidelio". During his stay in Vienna, Bernstein also recorded an opera for Columbia Records and his first concert with the Vienna Philharmonic. He conducted Mahler's "Das Lied von der Erde" with Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and James King.

This and other appearances by Bernstein with the Vienna Philharmonic had fostered and intensified the bond between Bernstein and the orchestra.

Bernstein conducted all of Mahler's symphonies from 1967 to 1976.

In 1970, on the occasion of Beethoven's 200th birthday, Bernstein had a 90-minute programme shot in and around Vienna.

In 1978 Bernstein returned to Vienna once again to revive Otto Schenk's Fidelio production at the Vienna State Opera.

In autumn 1989 Bernstein conducted the commemoration of Herbert von Karajan at the Vienna Musikverein. There was a friendly rivalry between the two throughout their lives.

Bernstein was already scheduled to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert in 1992, but his death had preceded his death.

As a Jew, Bernstein had an ambivalent relationship to this city.

He wrote in a letter to his parents in March 1966, twenty-one years after the end of the Shoah:

I am enjoying Vienna enormously - as much as a Jew can. There are so many sad memories here; one deals with so many ex-Nazis (and maybe still Nazis); and you never know if the public that is screaming bravo for you might contain someone who 25 years ago might have shot me dead. But it’s better to forgive, and if possible, forget. […]

Your Wiener Schnitzel

Lenny

He wore a traditional Austrian jacket in Vienna as “therapy against German nationalism,” as he said, reintroduced the Vienna Philharmonic - despite initial resistance - to the suppressed Gustav Mahler, and even played a role in Austrian domestic politics.

