Vienna: "A Uniquely Wonderful Place for Expats"
The Expat City Ranking reveals the best and worst cities for expats around the world. Vienna dominates the "Quality of Urban Living Index". Find out why.
57 cities around the globe have been analyzed in the survey, and Vienna dominates the index. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]
Impressively, the Austrian capital has consistently ranked in the top 10 of the InterNations - Quality of Urban Living Index since 2017.
In 2021, Vienna owes its first-place ranking to a variety of aspects - but urban environment and healthcare-related factors stand out most.
The list of the top ten cities on the Quality of Urban Living Index is:
- Vienna
- Basel
- Singapore
- Munich
- Prague
- Zurich
- Madrid
- Lausanne
- Copenhagen
- Sydney
In terms of aspects like green spaces, noise levels, and eco-friendly architecture, Vienna is hard to beat: the vast majority of expats there (94%) appreciate the urban environment (vs. 71% globally). And 48% of respondents even say it is very good (vs. 32% globally). …
