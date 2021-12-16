Expats Rank Vienna Last in Terms of "Local Friendliness"

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 17:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

The results of the "Expat Insider 2021" survey are in, and Vienna earned the top spot in quality of life but took last place in terms of the friendliness of the people. Read why Vienna simultaneously ranked so high and so low.

German expat in Vienna: “The city of Vienna offers everything I could ask for and is surrounded by nature." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Over the years, Vienna has earned the reputation of being one of the most livable cities in the world, but the Viennese people have also become notorious for their grumpiness. …

