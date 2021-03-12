Sponsored Content
Vienna Still Attractive for International Companies
Work & Careers ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 09:40
In 2020, Vienna has welcomed more than 200 new companies despite the difficulties resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Mayor Michael Ludwig interprets "the high level of interest" from foreign companies in Vienna as a result of Vienna being regarded as "stable and safe economic ground".
Managing director of the Vienna Business Agency Gerhard Hirczi (left), Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (middle), and City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke present solid result in attracting international companies in 2020. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The City of Vienna, in cooperation with the Austrian Business Agency, was able to achieve a solid result in the number of international companies settling in Vienna and welcomed 218 new foreign companies to the capital.
Mayor Michael Ludwig commented:
"This high level of interest in our city from foreign companies in a year marked by the pandemic clearly shows that Vienna is regarded internationally as stable and safe economic ground." …
