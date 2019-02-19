USA Visit by Federal Chancellor Kurz - Focus on Economic Relations

Austrian Federal Chancellor in the White House - Focus on prevention of a trade war, fight against climate change and disarmament / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The three-day trip will focus primarily on economic relations between the USA and Austria.

"The main mission of the trip to Washington is to promote economic exchange with the USA and strengthen good bilateral relations. We also want to support the EU in averting a trade war between the USA and Europe. Apart from that, there are other issues where we have different views, such as the fight against climate change and the disarmament issue," said Federal Chancellor Kurz.

For Austria as an export-oriented country, the USA is the second most important trading partner after Germany.

In 2017, exports to the USA amounted to around 9.7 billion euros - an increase of around 10.7 percent since 2016.

Imports from the USA also rose by around 16.2 percent to 5.8 billion euros.

The total volume of Austria's trade with the USA in goods and goods reached a record level of around 15.5 billion euros in 2017, which means a surplus in the goods trade balance of around 3.8 billion euros over the previous year.

As part of the trip, Chancellor Kurz will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the State Department.

The next day, he will have a meeting with Rabbi Arthur Schneier and David Harris, Managing Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The highlight of the visit to Washington will be the meeting between the Austrian head of government and US President Donald Trump.

It is the first reception for an Austrian head of government in the White House in 13 years.

On Thursday, the programme will conclude with meetings with Christine Lagarde, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Kristalina Georgieva, Interim President of the World Bank.