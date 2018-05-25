Trevor Traina Accredited as New US Ambassador in Vienna

New US Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador Trevor Traina to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.



The newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America was accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Eugene Young, Defence Attaché David Knych and wife Alexis Traina.