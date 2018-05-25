Sponsored
Trevor Traina Accredited as New US Ambassador in Vienna
Published: May 25, 2018; 18:29 · (Vindobona)
The new US Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
New US Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador Trevor Traina to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
The newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America was accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Eugene Young, Defence Attaché David Knych and wife Alexis Traina.
