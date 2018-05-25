Article Tools

Trevor Traina Accredited as New US Ambassador in Vienna

Published: May 25, 2018; 18:29 · (Vindobona)

The new US Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New US Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador Trevor Traina to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

The newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America was accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Eugene Young, Defence Attaché David Knych and wife Alexis Traina.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends" (May 19)
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria (March 23)
Trevor Traina Looks Forward to Become the United States Ambassador to Austria (March 1)
Read More
Trevor Traina, Alexis Traina, Eugene Young, David Knych, USA, Embassies
Featured
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends"
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter