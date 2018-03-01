Trevor Traina Looks Forward to Become the United States Ambassador to Austria
Today Mr. Trevor Traina testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Nomination Hearing. If confirmed, Mr. Traina is to become the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Austria. Traina: I am humbled to be President Trumps nominee to be the United States Ambassador to Austria. If confirmed, his grandmother, who just celebrated her hundredth birthday and who is the widow of his late grandfather Wiley T. Buchanan Jr. (who also served as U.S. ambassador to Austria), would have the confusing honor of being the wife and the grandmother of the Ambassador to Austria.
President Donald Trump has recently officially named Trevor Traina as his nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Austria.
All ambassadors must be formally appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. While all ambassadors serve at the president's pleasure and may be dismissed at any time, career diplomats usually serve tours of roughly three years before receiving a new assignment, and political appointees customarily tender their resignations upon the inauguration of a new president.
Pending Senate approval, Traina, his wife, Alexis Swanson Traina and their two children, will relocate to both, the U.S. Embassy in Boltzmanngasse 16 and to the United States Ambassador's Residence in Hietzing.
Mr. Traina, born 1968, a San Francisco native, is an American serial tech entrepreneur who has cofounded five companies.
Currently he serves as founder-CEO and managing director of Silicon Valley based IfOnly.com, a company which sells dreams, "unforgettable experiences" to be precise.
He is an alumnus of Princeton University. He also received a degree in International Relations from Oxford University and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
Already his late grandfather, Wiley T. Buchanan Jr., a longtime Washington, D.C., resident, served as U.S. ambassador to Austria.
The post in Vienna has been vacant since Jan. 20, 2017, when former Ambassador Alexa Wesner, an Obama appointee, tendered her resignation to the Trump administration.
Like Wesner, Traina is one of the younger ambassadorial appointees with a technology background.