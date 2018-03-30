Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria

Trevor D. Traina, Ambassador-Designate of the United States to Austria / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Financial Times (cropped) [CC BY 2.0]

As reported by Vindobona.org, Mr. Trevor Traina will become the new US Ambassador to Vienna.

Trevor D. Traina, Ambassador-Designate of the United States to Austria, still needs to swear his oath of office and present his credentials to President Alexander Van der Bellen before taking up his duties.

The ambassador post has been vacant for a more than a year and has been filled on an interim basis by Mr. Eugene Young since January 20, 2017.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Eugene Young’s assignment to Vienna continued his career-long focus on Central and Southeast Europe.

He served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and previously as an Economic or Political officer at the U.S. embassies in Belgrade, Serbia, Zagreb, Croatia and Bratislava, Slovakia.

In Washington, Mr. Young coordinated U.S. policy toward Hungary, and served as a Special Assistant to Deputy Secretaries Richard Armitage and Robert Zoellick, with responsibility for European and African affairs.

Trevor Traina of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Austria

Trevor D. Traina is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist based in San Francisco.

He has founded or co-founded five companies and sold four of them (including to Microsoft and Intuit).

He is presently Founder and CEO of IfOnly, a company that allows buyers to purchase unique life experiences with a portion of the proceeds donated to charities and other good causes.

His current investors include American Express, MasterCard, Sotheby’s, Conde Nast, and Hyatt.

In addition to working on the five startup companies, Mr. Traina has invested in many companies and has served as a director to several of them.

Earlier in his career, he served as Group Manager at Microsoft and Brand Manager at Seagram’s.

Mr. Traina’s experience in leading large organizations, managing personnel, and developing innovative and flexible approaches to contemporary challenges make him well qualified to serve as Ambassador to the Republic of Austria.

Mr. Traina’s non-profit advisory and board positions have included the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, the Haas School of Business and the Princeton University Art Museum.

Traina is a collector of photography and has lent works of art to several museums.

Mr. Traina studied International Relations at Princeton University (AB) and was a graduate student in the UK at St Catherine’s College, Oxford (Special diploma in Social Studies).

He has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley.