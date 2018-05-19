The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Austria, Trevor Traina has arrived in Vienna with his wife Alexis. / Picture: © U.S. Embassy in Austria

The ambassador post had been vacant since January 20, 2017, when Alexa Wesner was recalled from her post. In the meantime, the responsibilities have been assigned to Eugene S. Young. It was not until January 2018 that Traina was nominated by President Trump. The Senate finally gave its approval on 22 March 2018.



He will not officially take up his duties until Thursday when he hands over his letter of accreditation to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.



The Ambassador was welcomed at the VIP terminal of Vienna Airport by representatives of the US Embassy in Vienna.



His welcome remarks according to the U.S. Embassy in Austria were as follows:



"Guten Morgen und Grüß Gott!



It is both delightful and humbling to stand before you today as the United States Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Austria. And it is very personal. Austria is not just a country I know, it is a country for which I have great affection (love is a much stronger term in German than it is in English). The first country outside my own that I ever visited. The reason of course was because my grandfather was also ambassador to Austria and I may be the first American Ambassador ever to assume his grandfather’s post. While I have visited many times since I will never forget the first occasion I had to spend time here and how magical it was.



Later today when I arrive at my residence it will be the first time I have set foot in the building since I was a boy. Unfortunately, my grandfather will not be there today to greet me like he did before but I am sure he will be watching from above and I hope he will be proud of me.



My young children will join my wife and me once their school classes in California conclude for the summer break. We are excited to be spending time here, to be meeting Austrians and to be enjoying the wonderful and unique culture that defines your great nation. Austria was one of America’s first friends and we are here to remind everyone how important that relationship still is today – over 180 year later.



While my family and I will live in Vienna, we are excited to see all of Austria. It is my priority to visit every province in my first year. We want to meet people from across the country and to experience the unique regional cultures and geographies that make up the republic.



There is so much that links the people of Austria to the people of America. My work here – supported by our terrific Embassy team — will be to emphasize and strengthen our already strong ties. We are at a moment of great economic opportunity and both nations are growing at a rate above the average. America is one of Austria’s most important trading and investment partners, and there is so much more we can be doing together to benefit both of our economies. We can and will work to make that happen.



My family and I are excited to be here and we thank you for the warm welcome.



Danke schön!"



About Trevor Traina, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Austria

Trevor D. Traina is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist based in San Francisco.

He has founded or co-founded five companies and sold four of them (including to Microsoft and Intuit).

He is presently Founder and CEO of IfOnly, a company that allows buyers to purchase unique life experiences with a portion of the proceeds donated to charities and other good causes. His current investors include American Express, MasterCard, Sotheby’s, Conde Nast, and Hyatt. In addition to working on the five startup companies, Mr. Traina has invested in many companies and has served as a director to several of them.

Earlier in his career, he served as Group Manager at Microsoft and Brand Manager at Seagram’s.

Mr. Traina’s experience in leading large organizations, managing personnel, and developing innovative and flexible approaches to contemporary challenges make him well qualified to serve as Ambassador to the Republic of Austria.

Mr. Traina’s non-profit advisory and board positions have included the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, the Haas School of Business and the Princeton University Art Museum.

Mr. Traina studied International Relations at Princeton University (AB) and was a graduate student in the UK at St Catherine’s College, Oxford (Special diploma in Social Studies).

He has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley.

Traina is a collector of photography and has lent works of art to several museums.