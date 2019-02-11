Trump's Top Diplomat in Charge of European Affairs at the State Department visits Vienna
Aaron Wess Mitchell, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, who is only in office for a few more days, met the Austrian Foreign Minister for a working breakfast in Vienna. Afterwards they visited Clemens Metternich's former office together with US Ambassador Trevor Traina and his wife.
Karin Kneissl met the American Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell for a working breakfast in Vienna.
Aaron Wess Mitchell is an American policy analyst and government official who is the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.
He was nominated by President Donald Trump on July 19, 2017 and confirmed by the United States Senate in September 2017.
According to the Washington Post, on Jan. 4, 2019 Mitchell submitted a letter of resignation to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He cited personal and professional reasons for his resignation. His last day as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs will be Feb. 15.
Prior to assuming his current position, he was president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis.
Topics of the discussion between Mitchell and Kneissl were relations between Austria and the USA, relations with Russia and current developments in the Middle East.
Together with the US ambassador in Vienna, Trevor Traina, and his wife Alexis Traina, they visited Clemens Metternich's former study at the Italian embassy.
"We both admire Metternich and have published a lot about the great statesman," Kneissl wrote in a tweed.
AM @Karin_Kneissl traf heute den amerikanischen Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell zu einem Arbeitsfrühstück in Wien. Themen des Gesprächs waren die Beziehungen AT-USA, das Verhältnis zu #Russland & aktuelle Entwicklungen im Nahen Osten.
Gemeinsam mit US Staatssekretär @wess_mitchell besuchte ich heute das ehemalige Arbeitszimmer von Clemens Metternich in der italienischen Botschaft. Wir beide sind Bewunderer Metternichs und haben viel über den großen Staatsmann publiziert.