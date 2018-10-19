Article Tools

Ambassador Traina on Trade-War: "Donald Trump is Europe's Greatest Hope"

Published: October 19, 2018; 17:55 · (Vindobona)

In an interview with the trend-magazine the US ambassador in Vienna, Trevor Traina, warns of the Chinese, and that the theft of intellectual property could also happen to Europe's key industries. Donald Trump's unpredictability is therefore "Europe's greatest hope" to avert such a scenario in time.

Traina: "Assets must be protected. Customs duties are a short-term means towards achieving dialogue". / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Clemens Schwarz / HBF

Asked by the trend-magazine about the US-China conflict, he confirms that this is "a complicated issue". He argues in favour of protecting strategically important companies and assets.

The trade policy conflicts between the EU and the USA are negligible in comparison to those between China and the USA. In contrast to the transatlantic trade partnership, which is based on a common…

