Sponsored Content
UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Urged the Security Council to Stop the War in Ukraine
Sponsored Content
The UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements called on the United Nations Security Council to put aside its differences and find a solution to end the war in Ukraine. There have already been 5 million people who have fled Ukraine, and there are another 7 million internally displaced.
Austria also intensified its efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
The war in Ukraine has now entered its 8th week. Many people had to leave Ukraine because of the Russian aggression and fled to neighboring countries.
According to the UN, in Hungary, there are almost half a million Ukrainians taking refuge. There have already been 5 million people who have fled Ukraine worldwide, and there are another 7 million internally displaced. According to the UN, another 13 million are believed to be in the hardest-hit areas, where many are unable to move and it is difficult for them to reach safe areas. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Refugee Crisis in Poland: European Parliament Presidents Visit Refugee Reception Center in Poland (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured