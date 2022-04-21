Sponsored Content
Refugee Crisis in Poland: European Parliament Presidents Visit Refugee Reception Center in Poland
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
Poland receives nine European Parliament Presidents, among them also Austria's Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs. Together they visited the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Dorohusk and the refugee reception center Lwowska as well as the Humanitarian Aid Centre Ptak near Warsaw.
Many Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, seek help in directly neighboring countries. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chabad Lubavitch, CC BY 2.0
Nine European parliamentary presidents from Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Spain, Ukraine and Austria recently visited the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing at Dorohusk on the Polish-Ukrainian border as well as the refugee reception center Lwowska and the Humanitarian Aid Centre Ptak near Warsaw.
Representing Austria was Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, who is the President of the Federal Council in Austria. …
