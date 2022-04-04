Sponsored Content
Threatened Former Soviet Republic of Moldova in Focus of Central European Foreign Policy
Moldavia is a country in eastern Europe, located in between Romania and Ukraine. Moldavia has had its troubles with Russia since the disputed Republic of Transnistria takes 50 percent of the land. Russia's invasion of Ukraine leads to a new perspective on security in Europe.
Moldova is a country located between Ukraine and Romania. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Spiridon MANOLIU, CC BY-SA 3.0
The Republic of Moldova is a former Soviet Republic, which faces a big territorial problem with Transnistria, an internationally unrecognized breakaway state. Transnistria is not recognized by one United Nations Member state, not even by Russia.
Transnistria has a major Russian population and is described as a Mafia state-owned by one controversial businessman. The Sheriff's company holds everything in Transnistria and is controlled by former KGB Officers, Viktor Gushan und Ilya Kasmaly. …
