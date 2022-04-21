1,350 Ukrainian Displaced Persons Could be Accommodated by Private Apartments in Vienna

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:47 ♦ (Vindobona)

The residents of the city of Vienna already provided over 1,100 housing donations for Ukrainian aid seekers who had to flee from the war crimes committed by the Russian invaders. Thus, about 94% of Ukrainians could be accommodated in private shelters and facilitate the situation for public quarters.

The willingness of the population to help is very high. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Pakkin Leung, CC BY 4.0

The invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine has made many people homeless overnight. While most of the refugees find temporary accommodation in the immediate neighboring countries, many also come to Austria. According to latest reports, the number of daily arrivals is estimated at 500. Thus, the capital Vienna is also confronted with the problem of how to accommodate all the people. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Production of ID Cards for Displaced Ukrainians - 40,000 Copies Already Manufactured (April 14)
Solidarity With All Refugees: Integration House Calls for Refugee Ball 2022 (April 12)
Ukraine's Displaced Children: 70,000 Have Already Crossed into Austria (March 25)
Read More
Ukraine, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Susanne Winkler, Russo-Ukrainian War, Refugees, Peter Hacker, Fonds Soziales Wien, Diakonie
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter