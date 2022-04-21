Sponsored Content
1,350 Ukrainian Displaced Persons Could be Accommodated by Private Apartments in Vienna
The residents of the city of Vienna already provided over 1,100 housing donations for Ukrainian aid seekers who had to flee from the war crimes committed by the Russian invaders. Thus, about 94% of Ukrainians could be accommodated in private shelters and facilitate the situation for public quarters.
The willingness of the population to help is very high. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Pakkin Leung, CC BY 4.0
The invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine has made many people homeless overnight. While most of the refugees find temporary accommodation in the immediate neighboring countries, many also come to Austria. According to latest reports, the number of daily arrivals is estimated at 500. Thus, the capital Vienna is also confronted with the problem of how to accommodate all the people. …
