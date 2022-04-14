Production of ID Cards for Displaced Ukrainians - 40,000 Copies Already Manufactured

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:23 ♦ (Vindobona)

The production of the ID card for displaced persons, continues to progress. So far, 40,000 cards have been produced for the 56,000 registered Ukrainian aid seekers and 30,000 have already been issued. This document is enormously important for war refugees in Austria, as it allows, among other things, access to the Austrian labor market, or internal travel within the EU.

Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner in the production area of the State Printing Office. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober

Production of the so-called "Blue Card" at the Austrian State Printing Office continues to progress. So far, more than 40,000 cards have been printed and around 30,000 have been sent out. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Solidarity With All Refugees: Integration House Calls for Refugee Ball 2022 (April 12)
Donor Conference in Berlin: Austria Pledges €10 Million to Moldova to Assist with Ukraine Refugees (April 6)
Ukraine's Displaced Children: 70,000 Have Already Crossed into Austria (March 25)
Read More
Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Refugees, OeSD Austrian State Printing House, Gerhard Karner, Blue Card, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter