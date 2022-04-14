Sponsored Content
Production of ID Cards for Displaced Ukrainians - 40,000 Copies Already Manufactured
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:23 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The production of the ID card for displaced persons, continues to progress. So far, 40,000 cards have been produced for the 56,000 registered Ukrainian aid seekers and 30,000 have already been issued. This document is enormously important for war refugees in Austria, as it allows, among other things, access to the Austrian labor market, or internal travel within the EU.
Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner in the production area of the State Printing Office. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
Production of the so-called "Blue Card" at the Austrian State Printing Office continues to progress. So far, more than 40,000 cards have been printed and around 30,000 have been sent out. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Donor Conference in Berlin: Austria Pledges €10 Million to Moldova to Assist with Ukraine Refugees (April 6)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured