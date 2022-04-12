Sponsored Content
OSCE Troika Expressed Strong Support to Ukraine and Urges Russia to Stop its Invasion
Sponsored Content
Numerous states and organizations condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine. The OSCE Troika met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and calls on Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine.
The OSCE Troika met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and calls on Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine. / Picture: © OSCE / Mikhail Evstafiev (CC BY-ND 4.0)
As representatives of the OSCE Troika, the foreign ministers of Poland, Sweden, and North Macedonia met with the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Rzeszow, in Poland's Podkarpacie Region last week.
During the meeting, the OSCE troika again called on the Russian Federation to end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and expressed their full support during…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Urges Kremlin to "end it now, save the lives of your own soldiers" (March 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured