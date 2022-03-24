Advertise with Vindobona.org

U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Urges Kremlin to "end it now, save the lives of your own soldiers"

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

The U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter urges the Kremlin to end the senseless war in Ukraine and condemned the aggressive tactics of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine.

The U.S., the OSCE, the EU, and many other countries condemned the Kremlin for the Invasion of Ukraine by Russia. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Naotokurihara / CC BY-SA 4.0

The Ambassador of the United States to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter, addressed today to the Permanent Council of the OSCE in Vienna Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

The Ambassador condemned the Kremlin for the war of aggression against Ukraine and underlined the senselessness of this war. …

