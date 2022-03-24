U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Urges Kremlin to "end it now, save the lives of your own soldiers"
Sponsored Content
The U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter urges the Kremlin to end the senseless war in Ukraine and condemned the aggressive tactics of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine.
The U.S., the OSCE, the EU, and many other countries condemned the Kremlin for the Invasion of Ukraine by Russia. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Naotokurihara / CC BY-SA 4.0
The Ambassador of the United States to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter, addressed today to the Permanent Council of the OSCE in Vienna Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
The Ambassador condemned the Kremlin for the war of aggression against Ukraine and underlined the senselessness of this war. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Support for Refugee Women and Children in Response to Russian Aggression and Violation of International Law (March 16)
Sponsored Content
Read More