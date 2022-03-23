OSCE Condemns Russian Aggression on Mariupol and Ukraine
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau and Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid condemned the ongoing violence that Russian forces committed in Ukraine and the city of Mariupol.
Aftermath of Russian bombing of an apartment building in Mariupol. / Picture: © Mvs.gov.ua / Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, , via Wikimedia Commons
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for almost a month, and one of the sad scenes of war is the city of Mariupol. Many Western countries, as well as international organizations, condemn the Russian invasion and especially the siege of Mariupol.
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, and Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid…
