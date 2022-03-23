Advertise with Vindobona.org

OSCE Condemns Russian Aggression on Mariupol and Ukraine

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: March 23, 2022; 22:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau and Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid condemned the ongoing violence that Russian forces committed in Ukraine and the city of Mariupol.

Aftermath of Russian bombing of an apartment building in Mariupol. / Picture: © Mvs.gov.ua / Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, , via Wikimedia Commons

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for almost a month, and one of the sad scenes of war is the city of Mariupol. Many Western countries, as well as international organizations, condemn the Russian invasion and especially the siege of Mariupol.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, and Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid…

Zbigniew Rau, Vasily Nebenzya, United States, Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, Mariupol, Helga Maria Schmid
