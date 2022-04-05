Russian Mission to the OSCE Blocks Ukraine Mandate for OSCE Observers
Sponsored Content
Russia has blocked the extension of the mandate for the international OSCE observers in Ukraine. The Russian Invasion of Ukraine has decisively changed the situation for the observers there.
SMM has helped reduce tensions by monitoring and supporting the implementation of OSCE principles and commitments. / Picture: © OSCE / Mikhail Evstafiev (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Russia blocked the mandate for the Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE observers in Ukraine. This caused outrage among many diplomatic missions to the OSCE and within the OSCE itself. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Urges Kremlin to "end it now, save the lives of your own soldiers" (March 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured