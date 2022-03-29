Sponsored Content
UNODC and OSCE Support Efforts Against Human Trafficking of Refugees in Ukraine
The Russian Invasion of Ukraine caused a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Many Ukrainians are fleeing the country and are becoming refugees in their neighboring countries. UNODC and OSCE recently showed concern about Human Trafficking and that Ukrainian refugees could become targets of traffickers.
Women and Children fleeing from the Russian aggression in Ukraine are especially in danger of being exploited by criminals and human traffickers. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chabad Lubavitch, CC BY 2.0
The Russian Invasion of Ukraine made many people refugees and put them in other precarious positions. Many Ukrainians who are leaving Ukraine, particularly women and children, run the risk of becoming victims of human traffickers. Human traffickers target women and children because they are easier to exploit.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as well as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), expressed their concerns on this issue and started to support efforts to combat trafficking in persons in Ukraine. …
