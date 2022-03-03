Sponsored Content
UNHCR: One Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine in a Week
In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war.
In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war.
I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one.
Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence. Countless have been displaced inside the country.
And unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine.
Inside Ukraine, our staff – and other humanitarians – are working where and when they can in frightening conditions. Our staff stay, even at great risk, because we know the needs in the country are huge. …
