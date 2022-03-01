Sponsored Content
Attack on Ukraine: Austria Extends Aid from Foreign Disaster Fund to a Total of 17.5 Million Euros
Sponsored Content
The Austrian government has approved another 15 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine from the Foreign Disaster Fund. Read about how the money will be allocated and the daunting projections that suggest Ukraine will almost certainly need more foreign aid.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "The extensive aid package is intended to help alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Ukrainian population and provide unbureaucratic emergency aid." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]
To help Ukraine deal with the humanitarian crisis that has been ongoing since 2014 and has been exacerbated by the most recent Russian invasion, the Austrian federal government put together a second, extensive aid package.
An additional 15 million euros will be made available from the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian population.…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Russo-Ukrainian War: Enhancement of Austria's Humanitarian and Logistical Assistance to Ukraine (February 28)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Werner Kogler, UNOCHA United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF, Ukraine, Security, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Refugees, Migration, Karl Nehammer, ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross, Humanitarian Aid, Donbas, Caritas, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, Alexander Schallenberg, ADA Austrian Development Agency
Featured