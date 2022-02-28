Russo-Ukrainian War: Enhancement of Austria's Humanitarian and Logistical Assistance to Ukraine
The conclusion of the meeting of the Austrian National Security Council on the current situation in Ukraine is to prepare Austria in the best possible way for any consequences of the nuclear threat.
"The situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable. So does Russian President Vladimir Putin, as demonstrated by the nuclear alert announced yesterday. We will therefore do everything we can to protect Austrians and to prepare our country in the best possible way for any effects of an escalation of the situation. This requires close coordination at the European level as well as at the national level," Chancellor Nehammer said after another meeting of the crisis cabinet, which had been convened in response to the worrying threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has put his nuclear forces on alert.
Expansion of humanitarian and logistical assistance to Ukraine - crisis team to help Austrians leave the country
The crisis cabinet agreed first and foremost to expand Austria's humanitarian and logistical assistance to Ukraine: "As a neutral state, our priority is to provide humanitarian aid on the ground. Therefore, Austria will provide helmets and protective equipment for civilian emergency forces as well as fuel supplies as part of a further aid package," the Chancellor announced. A convoy with medical supplies and hygiene articles for the emergency forces in Ukraine has already been set on its way, he added. In line with other European countries, Austria already closed its airspace to Russian aircraft at 3 p.m. yesterday. …
