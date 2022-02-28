Sponsored Content
Russia's Sberbank with European Headquarters in Vienna under Pressure
People › Executives ♦ Published: February 28, 2022; 22:58 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) has announced a moratorium on Sberbank Europe AG, a European subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Sberbank. Read what this means for Sberbank Europe and its customers.
Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sberbank Europe AG [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Alongside the increased sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) has announced a moratorium on Sberbank Europe AG, a European subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Sberbank, until the end of the day on March 1, 2022.
During the moratorium period, all payment and delivery obligations of Sberbank Europe AG towards its creditors are suspended.…
