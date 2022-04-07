Advertise with Vindobona.org

G7 and OSCE Condemn Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

Since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many countries are enraged by Putin's actions. The Russian Aggression against Ukraine is ravaging the country. The G7 members strongly condemn Russia's actions. The OSCE expressed its concerns on many issues too.

The OSCE expressed its concerns on many issues due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

The war in Ukraine has outraged the democratic states of the west. The Russian Invasion is leaving behind many atrocities. The atrocities in Ukraine left the World in shock.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, along with the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian…

