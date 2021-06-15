Sponsored Content
South Korean President in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
The South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen and the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and a strategic partnership.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) at a joint press conference following their meeting in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner und Laura Heinschink / HBF
The President of South Korea Moon Jae-in has traveled to Austria to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. …
