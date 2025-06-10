Sara James Concert Concludes the Cultural Program of the Polish Embassy in Vienna

The Sara James concert at Vienna's Club U4 was the grand finale of the cultural program organized by the Polish Embassy in Vienna as part of Poland's EU Council Presidency. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria (CC BY 3.0 PL)

Poland took its European Council Presidency very seriously and demonstrated how much the country not only feels at home in European diplomacy but can also help shape it. From issues of European security and economic policy to culture. The latter accompanied the Polish Council Presidency for the last six months, and Poland, led by the Polish Embassy in Vienna, showed what Polish culture has to offer.

In recent months, Natalia Kukulska performed at City Hall in Vienna on the occasion of the opening of the Polish EU Council Presidency, and the world-famous tenor Piotr Beczała performed at the Vienna State Opera. As a grand finale to the cultural program, the embassy presented the unique voice of young Polish musician Sara James at the legendary Vienna club U4—an iconic venue on the Austrian music scene where stars such as David Guetta and Nirvana have performed.

Sara James—Poland's pop star

Sara first became known when she won The Voice Kids Poland. She then captured the hearts of Europe with an impressive second-place finish at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. In 2022, she thrilled audiences worldwide as a finalist on America's Got Talent, where she received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell and touched millions of people.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Austria, Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, emphasized: “A young, talented artist like Sara James shows how dynamic, courageous, and open today's Poland is.”

With the release of her debut album “PLAYHOUSE” in 2024, Sara cemented her place on the international music scene. The album was promoted in over 70 markets and includes hits such as “Detox” and “Sunshine State of Mind.” This made her the first Polish artist to be featured simultaneously on the US playlists New Music Friday and New Music Daily.

The concert itself was very well received by both the party scene and the diplomatic scene. “The concert was like an earthquake – the speakers in the U4 almost exploded, and during the ballad Blue, the entire audience held its breath,” wrote Dr. Jochen Böhler, director of the Vienna Wiesenthal Institute. ‘Thank you to Sara James for representing the Poland of my dreams,’ he added.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria