Robin Dunnigan Interim Head of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Following the election defeat and handover of office from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and the directly related recall of U.S. Ambassador Traina from the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, the latter's Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Robin Lisa Dunnigan, has assumed interim leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Austria as "Chargé d'Affaires ad interim".
U.S. Embassy in Austria: Chargée d'Affaires a.i. Ms. Robin Lisa Dunnigan. / Picture: © U.S. Embassy in Austria
The U.S. Embassy in Vienna has announced that Robin Lisa Dunnigan assumed her position as Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Austria on January 20, 2021.
"A chargé d'affaires is a diplomat who serves as an embassy's chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador."
According to Wikipedia "a female diplomat may" even "be designated a chargée…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Travel Austria-USA: Negative Covid-19 Test Required (January 26)
US Ambassador Traina Leaves Austria (January 26)
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria (March 23, 2018)
U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria (December 17, 2015)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content