U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria
Published: April 1, 2019; 12:00 · Updated: Yesterday; 16:00 · (Vindobona)
Updated address and contact details of the Embassy of the United States of America, including all sections of the Embassy (ECONOMIC / POLITICAL, POLITICAL / MULTILATERAL, AGRICULTURE, CULTURE AND INFORMATION, ADMINISTRATION, OFFICE OF THE DEFENCE ATTACHé, IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT, CUSTOMS DECLARATION, NARCOTICS DIVISION, LEGAL) and other US representations in Vienna, Austria.
National flag and ensign of the United States of America (USA)
The mission of the United States Embassy is to advance the interests of the United States, and to serve and protect U.S. citizens in Austria.
The Ambassador is the personal representative of the President of the United States. As the chief advocate of U.S. policy, he or she is supported by personnel from the Department of State and other Washington agencies.
The Embassy…
