Austro-American Society Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The Austro-American Society (ÖAG) celebrated it 75th anniversary on January 6, 2021. The Austrian Ambassador to the USA, Martin Weiss, the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, and the heads of the ÖAG used this occasion to underline the goals of the society's. These comprise the strengthening of the Austro-American relations in the aspects of social, economic, cultural and public life.
From left to right: Philipp Bodzenta, ÖAG President, Martin Weiss, Austrian Ambassador to the USA, Robin Dunnigan, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Rainer Newald, ÖAG Secretary General at the 75th anniversary of the ÖAG. / Picture: © Österreichisch-Amerikanische Gesellschaft / APA-Fotoservice / Tesarek
On January 6, 1946, about 75 years ago, the founding ceremony of the Austro-American Society (ÖAG) took place at the Musikverein in Vienna.
The 75th anniversary of the founding ceremony of the Austro-American Society was taken by the Austrian Ambassador to the USA Martin Weiss, the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna Robin Dunnigan, the ÖAG President Philipp Bodzenta as well as the ÖAG Secretary General Rainer Newald as an occasion for a meeting in front of the Vienna Musikverein. …
