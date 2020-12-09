Advertise with Vindobona.org

International Visitor Leadership Program Celebrates 80th Anniversary

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: December 9, 2020; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program, celebrates its 80th anniversary. The program has opened doors for more than 225,000 participants from all over the globe and has connected current and emerging leaders to US culture and society.

Former President Heinz Fischer is only one of more than 1000 alumni of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). / Picture: © VIS Vienna International School

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program.

Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging worldwide leaders in a variety of fields experience the United States firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts. …

USA, US State Department, Trevor Traina, US Embassy Vienna, Susanne Raab, International Visitor Leadership Program IVLP, Heinz Fischer, Heinrich Neisser, Georg Willi
