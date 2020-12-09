International Visitor Leadership Program Celebrates 80th Anniversary
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: December 9, 2020; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program, celebrates its 80th anniversary. The program has opened doors for more than 225,000 participants from all over the globe and has connected current and emerging leaders to US culture and society.
Former President Heinz Fischer is only one of more than 1000 alumni of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). / Picture: © VIS Vienna International School
The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program.
Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging worldwide leaders in a variety of fields experience the United States firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts. …
