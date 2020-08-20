US Ambassador Trevor Traina: Relations with Austria Stronger Than Ever
Diplomacy ♦ Published: August 20, 2020; 11:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
US Ambassador in Vienna Trevor Traina praises the improvement of US-Austrian relations in the recent year. A visit of President Donald Trump to Vienna is likely to happen once the travel restrictions fall.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Austria is a sign for the improving relations between the USA and Austria, according to US Ambassador Traina. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
According to the US Ambassador in Vienna Trevor Traina, the relationship between the USA and Austria is "stronger than ever before".
Proof of the "new proximity" is the recent visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Vienna.
A second meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is planned, a Trump visit to Vienna is definitely possible.
"The White House is ready for …
