The Austrian Leadership Program Draws International Alumnis to Austria

Participants of the ALPS Alumni Gathering Programme 12 (2019) took part in the Round Tables with Austrian experts in the Foreign Ministry. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

ALPS creates a worldwide and sustainable network of influential people who feel connected to Austria.

This time 15 selected international executives and opinion leaders from the ALPS network of 250 graduates came back to Austria to deepen this connection to Austria and to concretise cooperations in the context of the first ALPS graduate meeting.

During round tables and bilateral meetings, the "High Potentials" from 12 non-EU countries held numerous discussions with Austrian experts from the fields of industry, artificial intelligence, digitisation, start-ups and innovation, research and technology, environment and sustainability, administration and politics, economics and finance as well as art and design.

The aim of the first graduate meeting was to create the basis for the development of concrete projects and cooperation with Austria.

In addition, the focus this time was on Burgenland. The region presented its innovative location development policy with appointments with the family business Zoerkler Gears in Jois, the internationally active Aviation Academy Austria in Neusiedl am See and a detour to the biological station in the Neusiedlersee National Park.

As partners of the BMEIA, Austria's foreign trade and the Federation of Austrian Industry once again provided support. The Diplomatic Academy again acted as organisation partner.

Further information is available at: https://www.bmeia.gv.at/europa-aussenpolitik/aussenwirtschaftsfoerderung/alps/