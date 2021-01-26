US Ambassador Traina Leaves Austria
The U.S. Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina has concluded his mission and returns to his home country. Austria's Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg thank Traina for his commitment to better the bilateral relations between the two countries, while Traina himself bids farewell in a video starring highlights of his term.
At the farewell of U.S. Ambassador to Austria, Trevor Traina (right), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) presents him with the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The U.S. Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina has ended his almost three year long term, in which he enhanced the relationship between the United States and Austria.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who also presented Traina the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold, the highest decoration for foreign ambassadors, and …
