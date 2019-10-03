Sponsored
Protecting Civilians in Urban Warfare: Will You Help?

Published: Yesterday; 10:49 · (Vindobona)

During the two-day Vienna Conference, representatives of more than 100 states, international organisations and civil society as well as stakeholders discussed concrete measures to protect the civilian population and the elaboration of a possible political declaration within the framework of the United Nations.

The Red Cross Counts on You (Advertising poster 1917) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Eybl, Plakatmuseum Wien/Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0

On 1 October 2019, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, Foreign Minister Schallenberg, and the Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Gilles Carbonnier, opened the Vienna Conference on Protecting Civilians in Urban Warfare.

In his opening speech, the Foreign Minister underlined the responsibility of the…

This article includes a total of 176 words.

