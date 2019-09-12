Sponsored
Syria Conflict: Humanitarian Assistance to Jordan and Lebanon
Published: Yesterday; 10:23 · (Vindobona)
Austria has decided to disburse humanitarian funds totalling EUR 1 million for Syria's most severely affected neighbouring countries. The funds from the Foreign Disaster Fund will each amount to half a million euros for Jordan and Lebanon.
Syrian Refugees Camp in Jordan. / Picture: © U.S. Department of State
At its meeting of the Council of Ministers on 11 September 2019, the Federal Government decided to disburse a total of 1 million euros in humanitarian funds.
Half a million euros each from the Foreign Disaster Fund are to flow to Jordan and Lebanon.
In both countries, the funds will be made available to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for relief…
