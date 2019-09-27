Schallenberg: Human Rights are Simply Non Negotiable

Schallenberg addresses the general debate of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly: "There is no alternative to international cooperation. Unilateralism or multilateralism à la carte cannot solve the global challenges we face today." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Dragan Tatic / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

During the night from Thursday to Friday, 27 September 2019, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addressed the UN General Assembly.

Schallenberg sees a crisis in multilateral diplomacy. Challenges and problems such as migration, climate change, terrorism and cross-border crime should be solved globally.

In his speech, Schallenberg stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation: "There is no alternative to international cooperation. Unilateralism or multilateralism à la carte cannot solve the global challenges we face today".

One of these global challenges is the increasing risk of nuclear confrontation, especially with the end of the INF Treaty. In this context, Schallenberg underscored Austria's commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons: "The unconditional abolition of nuclear weapons is a moral imperative and a question of survival for mankind".

It also calls for increased cooperation on war crimes.

Schallenberg pleaded for a war crimes tribunal for Syria along the lines of the former Yugoslavia. Schallenberg argued that the aim is to bring war criminals to justice in court. We owe it to the victims of their crimes to ensure that justice prevails.

The protection and promotion of human rights is a clear priority for Austria.

We are proud to serve on the Human Rights Council for the next three years. International humanitarian law and the principle of the universality of human rights are probably the greatest achievements of the modern global community.

Schallenberg also called for the fight against climate change. 2018 was the hottest year in Austria to date. Our glaciers are melting fast. Our Alpine regions are suffering. This really is a global challenge that urgently requires global action.

The speech was a highlight at the end of his trip to New York.