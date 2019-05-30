Alexander Schallenberg Appointed Austrian Foreign Minister and Minister for European Affairs

Dr. Alexander Schallenberg has been named interim Foreign Minister and Minister for European Affairs. (Schallenberg at at the Stadtakademie 2018) / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Alexander Schallenberg is an Austrian lawyer and career diplomat.

He is regarded as the confidant of former Chancellor Kurz.

Alexander Schallenberg studied law at the University of Vienna and the Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas until 1994. He continued his studies for 1 year at the College of Europe (Europakolleg).

He is also regarded as chief strategist in the Foreign Ministry.

Shortly after the National Council elections in 2017, he took the lead in negotiating foreign policy agendas for the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) in the sub-group for Europe and foreign policy.