Brigitte Bierlein to Become Austria's First Female Chancellor

Dr. Bierlein: "For you it is now surprising. For me too! "I promise that I will do everything in my power to do my part in the best possible way! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / VfGH / Achim Bieniek [CC BY-SA 3.0]

In a live declaration, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed Brigitte Bierlein as interim Chancellor with the formation of a federal government.

"We have broken new ground with a map in the form of the Austrian constitution." It follows from this that the guardian of the constitution also takes over the wanted position.

"I got to know Mrs Bierlein as a prudent, farsighted, highly competent person," Van der Bellen went on to say.

Brigitte Bierlein (69) is a Viennese lawyer and the first woman to occupy the Chancellery in Austria.

In 2002, Brigitte Bierlein was proposed by the black and blue Austrian Federal Government as a member of the Constitutional Court and at the same time, as the first woman, as its Vice-President. She was appointed Vice-President by the Federal President with effect from 1 January 2003.

After Gerhart Holzinger retired as President of the Constitutional Court in December 2017 due to his age, Brigitte Bierlein initially headed the Constitutional Court on an interim basis as Vice-President. In February 2018, at the suggestion of the black and blue Federal Government, she was appointed as the first woman President of the Constitutional Court by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Clemens Jabloner becomes Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance.

Alexander Schallenberg becomes Foreign Minister and Minister for European Affairs.