Clemens Jabloner Nominated Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Justice Minister
Published: 6 hours ago; 16:10 · Updated: 6 hours ago; 16:15 · (Vindobona)
The former President of the Austrian Administrative Court for many years (1993 - 2013) and current University Professor of Legal Theory at the University of Vienna, Dr. Clemens Jabloner (70), is to become interim Vice-Chancellor and Justice Minister. This was announced by the new Austrian Interim Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.
After studying law at the University of Vienna (1972), he first worked as a contract agent in the Federal Ministry of Social Administration from 1974 to 1975 and then as a university assistant at the University of Vienna from 1975 to 1978.
After studying law at the University of Vienna (1972), he first worked as a contract agent in the Federal Ministry of Social Administration from 1974 to 1975 and then as a university assistant at the University of Vienna from 1975 to 1978.
From 1978 to 1991 he was a civil servant in the Federal Chancellery, most recently as Head of the Central Personnel Administration
