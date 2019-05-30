Clemens Jabloner Nominated Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Justice Minister

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Clemens Jabloner appointed Austrian interim Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Carina Ott

After studying law at the University of Vienna (1972), he first worked as a contract agent in the Federal Ministry of Social Administration from 1974 to 1975 and then as a university assistant at the University of Vienna from 1975 to 1978.

From 1978 to 1991 he was a civil servant in the Federal Chancellery, most recently as Head of the Central Personnel Administration…