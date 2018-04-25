Sponsored
Goals for Austria's Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Published: Yesterday; 07:55

On 1 July 2018, Austria will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Bulgaria. During its Presidency of the Council of the European Union (1 July to 31 December 2018), guided by the motto "A Europe that protects", Austria will focus on three key areas: security and the fight against illegal migration, retaining competitiveness through digitalisation, and stability in the neighbouring regions (particularly the accession of the Western Balkans to the EU).

Austria's motto of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union: "A Europe that protects" / Picture: © Vindobona

Goals of the Presidency

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Foreign Minster Karin Kneissl and Federal Minister Gernot Blümel, together with Spokesperson of the Austrian Federal Government Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal and the Director General responsible, Alexander Schallenberg, recently unveiled the logo for Austria's Presidency of the Council of the European…

Kosovo, Albania, Western Balkans, Alexander Schallenberg, Gernot Bluemel, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, Brussels, Council of the European Union, EU European Union, Estonia, Karin Kneissl, Sebastian Kurz, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brexit, Russia, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
